USA Financial Formulas Makes New $38,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $67.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.33.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at $36,852,008.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at $36,852,008.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,224 shares of company stock worth $2,600,666 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

