USA Financial Formulas Sells 101 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

USA Financial Formulas reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 55.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $186.86 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.16 and its 200-day moving average is $179.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.