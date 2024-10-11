USA Financial Formulas Sells 170 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

USA Financial Formulas reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Edison International were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,436,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after purchasing an additional 795,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Edison International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,632,000 after buying an additional 433,845 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,344,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,984,000 after buying an additional 345,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,287,000 after buying an additional 305,459 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,933.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $83.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Edison International has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

