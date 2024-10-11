Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Mark Bridgeman Buys 18,500 Shares

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bridgeman acquired 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £39,960 ($52,296.82).

Mark Bridgeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Mark Bridgeman bought 2,453 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £5,396.60 ($7,062.69).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock opened at GBX 217 ($2.84) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 222.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.59. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 203.26 ($2.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 241 ($3.15). The company has a market capitalization of £407.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

