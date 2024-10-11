V2X (NYSE:VVX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.41 and last traded at $62.41, with a volume of 231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Get V2X alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V2X

V2X Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Mural acquired 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $44,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,976. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,936 shares of company stock worth $572,928 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V2X by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after buying an additional 156,866 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in V2X by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in V2X by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.