Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $173.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Valero Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.60.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VLO opened at $142.07 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.46%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.