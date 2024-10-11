ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). Approximately 43,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,016,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

ValiRx Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 0.59.

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

