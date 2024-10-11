Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 251.49% from the company’s current price.
Valneva Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of VALN stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.17. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Valneva will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
