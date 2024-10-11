Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 251.49% from the company’s current price.

Valneva Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VALN stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.17. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Valneva will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Valneva

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valneva SE ( NASDAQ:VALN Free Report ) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,248 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Valneva worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.