Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.87. 9,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,742. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $247.52 and a twelve month high of $343.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.21.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

