Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $214.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $174.62 and a 1-year high of $222.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

