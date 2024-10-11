Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after buying an additional 178,692 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,060,000 after acquiring an additional 57,948 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.20. The company had a trading volume of 107,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,164. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $199.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.