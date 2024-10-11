Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Boosted by Davies Financial Advisors Inc.

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $199.37. 258,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,931. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $199.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.81. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.