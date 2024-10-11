Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,729,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,550,000 after buying an additional 228,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,342,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 152,027 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,499,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 149,990 shares in the last quarter. Addis & Hill Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,069,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 111,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.