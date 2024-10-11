Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lowered by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,622,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $387.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.