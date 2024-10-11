Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,554,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,322,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VHT stock opened at $279.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

