Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 6.5% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $128.77 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $129.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.