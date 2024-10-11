Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Increased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,804,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after purchasing an additional 770,007 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,526,000 after purchasing an additional 713,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,239,000 after purchasing an additional 592,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

