Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after buying an additional 17,943,042 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,804,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,153,000 after buying an additional 770,007 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,526,000 after purchasing an additional 713,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,239,000 after buying an additional 592,113 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.88 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

