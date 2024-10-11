Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Increased by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,095,000 after acquiring an additional 286,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $84.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

