Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $324.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.67. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

