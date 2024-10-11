Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $324.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.67. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.