Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONEGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $260.70 and last traded at $260.70, with a volume of 7477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.92.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.85.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth $192,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

