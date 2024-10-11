Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $261.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.33 and its 200-day moving average is $244.85. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $185.74 and a 12 month high of $261.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.824 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

