Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $270.34 and last traded at $270.34, with a volume of 33284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.95 and its 200-day moving average is $253.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 90.6% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

