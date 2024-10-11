Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Holdings Decreased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,615,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOV traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.42. 13,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,568. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $95.49.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.