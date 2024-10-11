Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.03. 856,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,693. The company has a market capitalization of $429.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.67 and a 200 day moving average of $266.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $286.14.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

