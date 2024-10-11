Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the September 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $69.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,099,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 119,960 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 52,721 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 310.0% in the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

