Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the September 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $69.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
