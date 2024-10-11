Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells $546,350.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $546,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,635.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $111.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.99. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCVX

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.