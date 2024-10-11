VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Shares Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 15,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 90,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.