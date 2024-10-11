Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,768,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,055,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veradigm by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

