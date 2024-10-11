Verasity Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $29.26 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $29.26 million and $4.61 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000676 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

