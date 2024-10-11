Verge Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $61.13 million and $2.74 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,668.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.45 or 0.00525792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00105577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.22 or 0.00246679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00029853 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00030629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00073297 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.