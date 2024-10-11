Verge Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $59.65 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,498.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.24 or 0.00534300 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010059 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00106744 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00251764 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00030150 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030210 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00073475 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.
