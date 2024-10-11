Verge Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $59.65 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,498.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.24 or 0.00534300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00106744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00251764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00030150 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00073475 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

