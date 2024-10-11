Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $431.00 to $425.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $486.95.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $476.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.74 and its 200 day moving average is $456.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $341.90 and a one year high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,487 shares of company stock worth $14,657,149 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

