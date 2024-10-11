Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36. 1,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 32,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EVTL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

About Vertical Aerospace

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.