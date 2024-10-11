VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VFLO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,516. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.0214 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,294,000. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 97,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,528,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

