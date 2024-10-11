VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of VFLO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,516. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.0214 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
