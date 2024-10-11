VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 27637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.0214 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
