VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 27637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.0214 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 97,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.