Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.79 and last traded at $64.24. Approximately 1,225,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,394,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.64.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at $135,596,696.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $397,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,671 shares of company stock worth $33,810,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,157,000 after acquiring an additional 97,552 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 721.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after buying an additional 158,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.