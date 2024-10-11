Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Boosts Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,643.50.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.0 %

MKL traded up $15.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,563.35. 3,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,019. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,557.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,558.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.