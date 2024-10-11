Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $37.00 at Citigroup

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VIRT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.79.

Shares of VIRT opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 76.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 31,884 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $957,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 591.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

