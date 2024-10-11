Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.04.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $277.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.71. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

