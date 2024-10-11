Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the September 15th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Vision Marine Technologies stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.13. 60,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,812. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $364.50.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 330.67% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vision Marine Technologies will post -69.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vision Marine Technologies from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of Vision Marine Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Free Report) by 9,219.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.52% of Vision Marine Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

