Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) COO Kathryn Anne Hill Sells 2,023 Shares of Stock

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,091 shares in the company, valued at $879,130.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VTLE opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on VTLE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 400.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

