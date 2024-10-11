Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,665,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 960,432 shares.The stock last traded at $2.12 and had previously closed at $2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZLA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.84 million, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vizsla Silver

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $7,023,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

