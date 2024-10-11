Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.02 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 74.51 ($0.98). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 73.84 ($0.97), with a volume of 34,478,691 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, July 12th.
View Our Latest Analysis on VOD
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Vodafone Group Public
In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 620,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total value of £428,405.82 ($560,667.22). In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 620,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £428,405.82 ($560,667.22). Also, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 62,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £45,264.24 ($59,238.63). Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
