Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Down 49.6% in September

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the September 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Volkswagen stock opened at 10.12 on Friday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of 9.68 and a fifty-two week high of 13.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is 11.60.

About Volkswagen

Further Reading

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

