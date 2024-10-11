Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $88.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Voya Financial traded as high as $80.36 and last traded at $80.21, with a volume of 71454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.13.

VOYA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

