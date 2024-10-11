W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.60 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02). 416,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 179,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.80 ($1.08).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 91 ($1.19) price target on shares of W.A.G payment solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £574.07 million, a PE ratio of -1,373.33 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.33.

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. It offers various services, including Energy and Toll payment solutions; Tax refund and Fleet management services; smart navigation and location-based services; and other services, such as parking, washing, truck-repair, freight ferry booking, pre and post-paid payment card, roadside assistance, cross-border currency exchange services, insurance, and eurowag cash services.

