W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.60 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02). 416,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 179,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.80 ($1.08).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 91 ($1.19) price target on shares of W.A.G payment solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WPS
W.A.G payment solutions Stock Performance
W.A.G payment solutions Company Profile
W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. It offers various services, including Energy and Toll payment solutions; Tax refund and Fleet management services; smart navigation and location-based services; and other services, such as parking, washing, truck-repair, freight ferry booking, pre and post-paid payment card, roadside assistance, cross-border currency exchange services, insurance, and eurowag cash services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than W.A.G payment solutions
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for W.A.G payment solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.A.G payment solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.