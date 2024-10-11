W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,005.20.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW opened at $1,025.22 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,049.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $991.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $960.47.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,281,004.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,281,004.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.