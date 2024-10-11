Wanchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.36 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $35.36 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00043498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,289,702 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

