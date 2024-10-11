Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.
Warehouses De Pauw Stock Down 9.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62.
About Warehouses De Pauw
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP has over 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
